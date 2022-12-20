Pepper and UC Davis host No. 13 UCLA

UC Davis Aggies (7-4) at UCLA Bruins (10-2, 2-0 Pac-12) Los Angeles; Wednesday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UC Davis…

UC Davis Aggies (7-4) at UCLA Bruins (10-2, 2-0 Pac-12)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Davis plays the No. 13 UCLA Bruins after Elijah Pepper scored 25 points in UC Davis’ 79-68 loss to the Eastern Washington Eagles.

The Bruins are 7-0 in home games. UCLA is third in the Pac-12 at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 62.2 points while holding opponents to 42.1% shooting.

The Aggies are 1-3 in road games. UC Davis ranks second in the Big West with 10.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Ade Adebayo averaging 1.9.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaylen Clark is averaging 15.5 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.6 steals for the Bruins. David Singleton is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UCLA.

Pepper is averaging 20.1 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Aggies. Ty Johnson is averaging 16.5 points over the last 10 games for UC Davis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 8-2, averaging 79.4 points, 30.6 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points per game.

Aggies: 6-4, averaging 80.8 points, 39.0 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

