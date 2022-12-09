Pennsylvania hosts Temple following Battle’s 20-point showing

Temple Owls (6-4) at Pennsylvania Quakers (5-7)
Philadelphia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Temple faces the Pennsylvania Quakers after Khalif Battle scored 20 points in Temple’s 70-60 victory over the Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks.
The Quakers have gone 3-3 in home games. Pennsylvania is fourth in the Ivy League with 25.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Lucas Monroe averaging 4.7.
The Owls have gone 1-0 away from home. Temple averages 71.4 points and has outscored opponents by 3.5 points per game.
TOP PERFORMERS: Nick Spinoso is averaging 6.3 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Quakers. Jordan Dingle is averaging 21.6 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 46.2% over the last 10 games for Pennsylvania.
Battle is shooting 38.4% from beyond the arc with 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Owls, while averaging 20 points. Damian Dunn is averaging 15.7 points for Temple.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
