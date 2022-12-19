Pegues scores 20 in Furman’s 106-79 win over Anderson (SC)

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — JP Pegues’ 20 points helped Furman defeat Anderson (SC) 106-79 on Monday night. Pegues had six…

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — JP Pegues’ 20 points helped Furman defeat Anderson (SC) 106-79 on Monday night.

Pegues had six assists for the Paladins (9-4). Jalen Slawson scored 18 points with six rebounds and three steals. Marcus Foster added 17 points.

Myles Jenkins led the way for the Trojans with 27 points and nine rebounds. Garrett Denbow added 18 points, while Luke Denbow scored 13.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

