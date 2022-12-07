Holidays: Racing Presidents make ‘Nutcracker’ appearance | Toymakers aim products at grown-ups | 4 festive cocktails | Plan if taking dog on holiday trip | Foods toxic to pets
Home » Sports » Pearson scores 20 as…

Pearson scores 20 as Ball State takes down E. Illinois 76-59

The Associated Press

December 7, 2022, 11:22 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHARLESTON, Ill. (AP) — Mickey Pearson Jr. had 20 points in Ball State’s 76-59 victory against Eastern Illinois on Wednesday night.

Pearson had nine rebounds for the Cardinals (5-4). Payton Sparks scored 12 points while shooting 6 of 9 from the field. Jarron Coleman shot 3 for 9, including 3 for 7 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points, while adding five rebounds and eight assists.

The Panthers (2-8) were led by Nick Ellington, who recorded 12 points and three steals. Kinyon Hodges added 12 points for Eastern Illinois. Sincere Malone also had nine points and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up