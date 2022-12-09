Paveletzke leads Wofford against Georgia Southern after 20-point showing

Wofford Terriers (6-4) at Georgia Southern Eagles (5-4) Statesboro, Georgia; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Wofford visits the Georgia…

Wofford Terriers (6-4) at Georgia Southern Eagles (5-4)

Statesboro, Georgia; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wofford visits the Georgia Southern Eagles after Jackson Paveletzke scored 20 points in Wofford’s 71-61 win against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers.

The Eagles are 3-1 in home games. Georgia Southern ranks seventh in the Sun Belt with 36.2 points per game in the paint led by Andrei Savrasov averaging 6.0.

The Terriers have gone 0-4 away from home. Wofford is sixth in the SoCon shooting 34.0% from deep. Paveletzke leads the Terriers shooting 52.2% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyren Moore averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 7.7 points while shooting 36.6% from beyond the arc. Carlos Curry is shooting 78.6% and averaging 11.0 points for Georgia Southern.

Corey Tripp averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Terriers, scoring 9.4 points while shooting 43.9% from beyond the arc. B.J. Mack is averaging 16.4 points and 5.7 rebounds for Wofford.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.