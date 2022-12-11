Parham leads South Alabama against Alabama A&M after 30-point game

South Alabama Jaguars (3-6) at Alabama A&M Bulldogs (3-5) Huntsville, Alabama; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: South Alabama plays…

South Alabama Jaguars (3-6) at Alabama A&M Bulldogs (3-5)

Huntsville, Alabama; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Alabama plays the Alabama A&M Bulldogs after Greg Parham scored 30 points in South Alabama’s 76-68 loss to the UAB Blazers.

The Bulldogs are 3-3 on their home court. Alabama A&M has a 2-5 record against opponents above .500.

The Jaguars are 0-4 in road games. South Alabama ranks fifth in the Sun Belt scoring 38.0 points per game in the paint led by Isaiah Moore averaging 15.5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Garrett Hicks is scoring 16.9 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Messiah Thompson is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers for Alabama A&M.

Moore is averaging 20.1 points and 5.1 assists for the Jaguars. Parham is averaging 11.2 points for South Alabama.

