Panzo leads Stetson against Charleston (SC) after 30-point game

Stetson Hatters (5-3) at Charleston (SC) Cougars (10-1)

Charleston, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stetson visits the Charleston (SC) Cougars after Wheza Panzo scored 30 points in Stetson’s 83-59 victory against the Webber Warriors.

The Cougars are 6-0 in home games. Charleston (SC) leads the CAA averaging 81.3 points and is shooting 45.1%.

The Hatters are 2-2 in road games. Stetson is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Babacar Faye is averaging 7.2 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Cougars. Reyne Smith is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Charleston (SC).

Luke Brown is averaging 11.8 points for the Hatters. Stephan D. Swenson is averaging 10.3 points, 4.5 assists and 1.5 steals for Stetson.

