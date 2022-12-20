Pacific knocks off Lamar 74-65

BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) — Luke Avdalovic scored 15 points as Pacific beat Lamar 74-65 on Tuesday night. Avdalovic shot 5…

BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) — Luke Avdalovic scored 15 points as Pacific beat Lamar 74-65 on Tuesday night.

Avdalovic shot 5 for 8 from beyond the arc for the Tigers (7-8). Keylan Boone scored 14 points, going 6 of 8 (2 for 3 from distance). Nicquel Blake was 5 of 12 shooting (2 for 7 from distance) to finish with 13 points.

Adam Hamilton finished with 23 points and nine rebounds for the Cardinals (4-9). Nate Calmese added 11 points and three steals for Lamar. In addition, Yuto Yamanouchi-Williams had 10 points and 15 rebounds.

Pacific led Lamar at the half, 37-21, with Boone (seven points) the high scorer before the break. Pacific was outscored by Lamar in the second half by a seven-point margin, but still wound up on top, while Blake led the way with a team-high 10 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.