Pacific hosts Fresno State on 5-game home skid

Fresno State Bulldogs (3-5) at Pacific Tigers (3-7)

Stockton, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pacific -4.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Pacific is looking to end its five-game home skid with a victory against Fresno State.

The Tigers are 0-5 in home games. Pacific is 2-3 against opponents with a winning record.

The Bulldogs are 1-1 in road games. Fresno State ranks fourth in the MWC allowing 62.0 points while holding opponents to 39.8% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Ivy-Curry is scoring 12.7 points per game and averaging 2.0 rebounds for the Tigers. Luke Avdalovic is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers for Pacific.

Isaih Moore is averaging 13.4 points and 8.9 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Jemarl Baker Jr. is averaging 10.1 points for Fresno State.

