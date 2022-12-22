BLACK HISTORY MONTH: Gallery in DC celebrating trailblazing Black women | Ex-Navy admiral paves way for Black submarine officers | Best places to celebrate Black History Month
Ousmane’s 37 lead North Texas past UTSA 78-54

The Associated Press

December 22, 2022, 10:32 PM

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Abou Ousmane’s 37 points led North Texas over UTSA 78-54 on Thursday night.

Ousmane also contributed 11 rebounds and three steals for the Mean Green (10-2). Tylor Perry scored 13 points, shooting 4 for 10, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc. Jayden Martinez recorded eight points and shot 3 for 9, including 2 for 6 from beyond the arc.

Japhet Medor finished with 12 points and four assists for the Roadrunners (6-6). UTSA also got 11 points and 12 rebounds from Jacob Germany. John Buggs III also had 10 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

