Osobor and Montana State host No. 5 Arizona

Montana State Bobcats (7-5) at Arizona Wildcats (10-1, 1-1 Pac-12) Tucson, Arizona; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Arizona…

Montana State Bobcats (7-5) at Arizona Wildcats (10-1, 1-1 Pac-12)

Tucson, Arizona; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Arizona -21; over/under is 156.5

BOTTOM LINE: Montana State visits the No. 5 Arizona Wildcats after Great Osobor scored 23 points in Montana State’s 144-59 victory over the Northwest Indian Eagles.

The Wildcats are 6-0 in home games. Arizona is first in the Pac-12 with 20.9 assists per game led by Kerr Kriisa averaging 6.7.

The Bobcats are 3-2 on the road. Montana State is third in the Big Sky with 8.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Jubrile Belo averaging 2.1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Azuolas Tubelis is scoring 20.1 points per game and averaging 8.6 rebounds for the Wildcats.

Belo is averaging 12.2 points and six rebounds for the Bobcats.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 9-1, averaging 87.8 points, 38.3 rebounds, 20.0 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 52.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points per game.

Bobcats: 6-4, averaging 82.2 points, 32.6 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.