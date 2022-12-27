Oquendo and Georgia host Rider

Rider Broncs (5-5, 2-0 MAAC) at Georgia Bulldogs (9-3) Athens, Georgia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Georgia faces the…

Rider Broncs (5-5, 2-0 MAAC) at Georgia Bulldogs (9-3)

Athens, Georgia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia faces the Rider Broncs after Kario Oquendo scored 22 points in Georgia’s 72-65 win against the Chattanooga Mocs.

The Bulldogs have gone 7-0 in home games. Georgia averages 70.8 points and has outscored opponents by 7.5 points per game.

The Broncs are 2-2 in road games. Rider is eighth in the MAAC with 11.9 assists per game led by Dwight Murray Jr. averaging 2.9.

TOP PERFORMERS: Oquendo averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 14.0 points while shooting 35.0% from beyond the arc. Terry Roberts is shooting 40.1% and averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games for Georgia.

Murray is scoring 19.3 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Broncs. Mervin James is averaging 12.2 points for Rider.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

