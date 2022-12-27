BLACK HISTORY MONTH: Ex-Navy admiral paves way for Black submarine officers | First Black-owned restaurant in Woodley Park | Best places to celebrate Black History Month
Home » Sports » Oquendo and Georgia host Rider

Oquendo and Georgia host Rider

The Associated Press

December 27, 2022, 2:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Rider Broncs (5-5, 2-0 MAAC) at Georgia Bulldogs (9-3)

Athens, Georgia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia faces the Rider Broncs after Kario Oquendo scored 22 points in Georgia’s 72-65 win against the Chattanooga Mocs.

The Bulldogs have gone 7-0 in home games. Georgia averages 70.8 points and has outscored opponents by 7.5 points per game.

The Broncs are 2-2 in road games. Rider is eighth in the MAAC with 11.9 assists per game led by Dwight Murray Jr. averaging 2.9.

TOP PERFORMERS: Oquendo averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 14.0 points while shooting 35.0% from beyond the arc. Terry Roberts is shooting 40.1% and averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games for Georgia.

Murray is scoring 19.3 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Broncs. Mervin James is averaging 12.2 points for Rider.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up