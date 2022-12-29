Omot, North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks to host Nelson and the North Dakota State Bison

North Dakota State Bison (3-11, 0-2 Summit) at North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (6-8, 0-1 Summit) Grand Forks, North Dakota; Friday,…

North Dakota State Bison (3-11, 0-2 Summit) at North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (6-8, 0-1 Summit)

Grand Forks, North Dakota; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: B.J. Omot and the North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks host Grant Nelson and the North Dakota State Bison in Summit play Friday.

The Fightin’ Hawks are 4-3 in home games. North Dakota gives up 71.6 points and has been outscored by 1.1 points per game.

The Bison are 0-2 in conference games. North Dakota State is 3-6 against opponents over .500.

The Fightin’ Hawks and Bison square off Friday for the first time in Summit play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Norman is shooting 44.4% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Fightin’ Hawks, while averaging 8.2 points. Omot is shooting 44.0% and averaging 11.4 points over the past 10 games for North Dakota.

Nelson is averaging 15.9 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Bison. Tajavis Miller is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for North Dakota State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fightin’ Hawks: 4-6, averaging 72.1 points, 34.0 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 4.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Bison: 3-7, averaging 71.1 points, 32.4 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.