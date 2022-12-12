Olivari leads Rice against No. 2 Texas

Rice Owls (6-2, 0-1 C-USA) at Texas Longhorns (7-1) Austin, Texas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Texas -28;…

Rice Owls (6-2, 0-1 C-USA) at Texas Longhorns (7-1)

Austin, Texas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Texas -28; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Rice visits the No. 2 Texas Longhorns after Quincy Olivari scored 30 points in Rice’s 83-71 victory against the Texas State Bobcats.

The Longhorns are 6-0 in home games. Texas ranks fourth in the Big 12 with 16.9 assists per game led by Marcus Carr averaging 4.3.

The Owls are 1-2 on the road. Rice is sixth in C-USA scoring 76.4 points per game and is shooting 47.4%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyrese Hunter is shooting 51.8% and averaging 14.1 points for the Longhorns. Carr is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers for Texas.

Travis Evee is averaging 16.9 points for the Owls. Olivari is averaging 16.3 points for Rice.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.