Old Dominion takes on George Mason, seeks 8th straight home win

The Associated Press

December 20, 2022, 2:42 AM

George Mason Patriots (7-4) at Old Dominion Monarchs (7-4)

Norfolk, Virginia; Wednesday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Old Dominion will try to keep its seven-game home win streak alive when the Monarchs play George Mason.

The Monarchs have gone 6-0 at home. Old Dominion has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

The Patriots have gone 0-1 away from home. George Mason averages 14.2 turnovers per game and is 3-0 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chaunce Jenkins is averaging 12.8 points for the Monarchs. Ben Stanley is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games for Old Dominion.

Ronald Polite is averaging nine points and 3.4 assists for the Patriots. Josh Oduro is averaging 13.5 points and 6.5 rebounds while shooting 51.4% over the past 10 games for George Mason.

LAST 10 GAMES: Monarchs: 6-4, averaging 66.0 points, 35.6 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points per game.

Patriots: 7-3, averaging 71.0 points, 35.0 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 4.1 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

