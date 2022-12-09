Old Dominion puts home win streak on the line against Gardner-Webb

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (2-6) at Old Dominion Monarchs (6-4) Norfolk, Virginia; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Old Dominion hosts…

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (2-6) at Old Dominion Monarchs (6-4)

Norfolk, Virginia; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Old Dominion hosts Gardner-Webb aiming to extend its six-game home winning streak.

The Monarchs are 5-0 in home games. Old Dominion ranks eighth in the Sun Belt at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 66.1 points while holding opponents to 42.7% shooting.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs are 1-5 on the road. Gardner-Webb is 1-4 against opponents over .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chaunce Jenkins is scoring 13.4 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Monarchs. Ben Stanley is averaging 12.4 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 45.9% for Old Dominion.

Julien Soumaoro is shooting 45.2% and averaging 11.9 points for the Runnin’ Bulldogs. Anthony Selden is averaging 11.6 points for Gardner-Webb.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

