Old Dominion faces George Mason, seeks 4th straight victory

George Mason Patriots (7-4) at Old Dominion Monarchs (7-4)

Norfolk, Virginia; Wednesday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Old Dominion -3; over/under is 127.5

BOTTOM LINE: Old Dominion heads into a matchup against George Mason as winners of three straight games.

The Monarchs are 6-0 in home games. Old Dominion is fourth in the Sun Belt in rebounding with 36.1 rebounds. Mekhi Long paces the Monarchs with 7.5 boards.

The Patriots have gone 0-1 away from home. George Mason is fourth in the A-10 with 34.6 rebounds per game led by Josh Oduro averaging 6.5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chaunce Jenkins is averaging 12.8 points for the Monarchs.

Oduro is shooting 51.4% and averaging 13.5 points for the Patriots.

LAST 10 GAMES: Monarchs: 6-4, averaging 66.0 points, 35.6 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points per game.

Patriots: 7-3, averaging 71.0 points, 35.0 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 4.1 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points.

