Home » Sports » Ohio defeats Stetson 85-66

Ohio defeats Stetson 85-66

The Associated Press

December 17, 2022, 4:42 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Dwight Wilson scored 20 points as Ohio beat Stetson 85-66 on Saturday.

Wilson had five rebounds for the Bobcats (6-5). AJ Brown scored 13 points while going 5 of 12 (3 for 5 from distance). Devon Baker recorded 12 points and went 5 of 8 from the field.

The Hatters (5-5) were led by Jalen Blackmon, who recorded 21 points. Josh Smith added 15 points and 12 rebounds for Stetson. In addition, Cyncier Harrison had nine points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up