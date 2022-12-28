Oakland faces Milwaukee, aims to end 8-game slide

Milwaukee Panthers (8-4, 2-0 Horizon) at Oakland Golden Grizzlies (2-11, 0-2 Horizon) Auburn Hills, Michigan; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Milwaukee Panthers (8-4, 2-0 Horizon) at Oakland Golden Grizzlies (2-11, 0-2 Horizon)

Auburn Hills, Michigan; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland enters the matchup against Milwaukee as losers of eight games in a row.

The Golden Grizzlies are 2-2 on their home court. Oakland is ninth in the Horizon in rebounding averaging 29.1 rebounds. Keaton Hervey leads the Golden Grizzlies with 7.6 boards.

The Panthers have gone 2-0 against Horizon opponents. Milwaukee ranks fourth in the Horizon shooting 37.4% from 3-point range.

The Golden Grizzlies and Panthers meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Moore is averaging 12.7 points and 5.7 assists for the Golden Grizzlies. Trey Townsend is averaging 18.0 points over the last 10 games for Oakland.

BJ Freeman is scoring 10.2 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Panthers. Markeith Browning II is averaging 10.1 points and 4.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Grizzlies: 1-9, averaging 69.7 points, 28.9 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.4 points per game.

Panthers: 7-3, averaging 79.8 points, 36.4 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 8.2 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.