Nweke’s 15 help Quinnipiac take down Holy Cross 75-71

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Ike Nweke scored 15 points to help Quinnipiac defeat Holy Cross 75-71 on Wednesday night.

Nweke was 7 of 10 shooting (1 for 3 from distance) for the Bobcats (8-2). Jamil Riggins scored 13 points while shooting 5 of 6 from the field and 3 for 6 from the line, and added five rebounds. Matt Balanc recorded 12 points and shot 4 for 11 (0 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free throw line.

Gerrale Gates finished with 17 points and 11 rebounds for the Crusaders (3-7). Caleb Kenney added 15 points, seven rebounds and three steals for Holy Cross. Bo Montgomery also recorded 15 points.

