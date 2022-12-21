Notre Dame visits Florida State after Green’s 30-point outing

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7-4, 0-1 ACC) at Florida State Seminoles (3-10, 1-1 ACC) Tallahassee, Florida; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST…

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7-4, 0-1 ACC) at Florida State Seminoles (3-10, 1-1 ACC)

Tallahassee, Florida; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Florida State -1; over/under is 143

BOTTOM LINE: Florida State hosts the Notre Dame Fighting Irish after Darin Green Jr. scored 30 points in Florida State’s 93-79 loss to the St. John’s (NY) Red Storm.

The Seminoles are 3-4 in home games. Florida State has a 2-6 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Fighting Irish play their first true road game after going 7-4 to begin the season. Notre Dame has a 3-3 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Seminoles and Fighting Irish match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caleb Mills is averaging 12.2 points, 3.5 assists and 1.7 steals for the Seminoles. Green is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games for Florida State.

Cormac Ryan averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Fighting Irish, scoring 12.7 points while shooting 45.1% from beyond the arc. Nate Laszewski is shooting 53.9% and averaging 15.4 points over the past 10 games for Notre Dame.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seminoles: 3-7, averaging 68.9 points, 29.9 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.5 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points per game.

Fighting Irish: 6-4, averaging 70.7 points, 28.2 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

