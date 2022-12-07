Holidays: Racing Presidents make ‘Nutcracker’ appearance | Toymakers aim products at grown-ups | 4 festive cocktails | Plan if taking dog on holiday trip | Foods toxic to pets
Notre Dame, Lafayette women postpone game for health reasons

The Associated Press

December 7, 2022, 12:00 PM

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — No. 5 Notre Dame and Lafayette have postponed a women’s basketball game scheduled for Thursday because of health and safety protocols.

The game was supposed to be played at Lafayette in Easton, Pennsylvania. The schools say they are looking at whether the game can be rescheduled. No other details were immediately available.

A game Saturday between Notre Dame (7-1) and Merrimack in South Bend, Indiana, is still expected to be played. The Fighting Irish have not played since beating No. 3 UConn 74-60 on Sunday. They suffered their only loss to No. 20 Maryland, 74-72, in last week’s ACC-Big Ten Challenge.

Lafayette (2-7) had lost six of its last seven and was supposed to play its first ranked foe this season.

