Northwestern Wildcats face the Brown Bears on 4-game win streak

Brown Bears (7-5) at Northwestern Wildcats (9-2, 1-0 Big Ten) Evanston, Illinois; Thursday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern heads…

Brown Bears (7-5) at Northwestern Wildcats (9-2, 1-0 Big Ten)

Evanston, Illinois; Thursday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern heads into a matchup against Brown as winners of four consecutive games.

The Wildcats are 6-1 on their home court. Northwestern is eighth in the Big Ten with 14.3 assists per game led by Boo Buie averaging 4.4.

The Bears have gone 4-3 away from home. Brown is eighth in the Ivy League scoring 64.3 points per game and is shooting 42.7%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chase Audige is shooting 40.9% and averaging 14.5 points for the Wildcats. Buie is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games for Northwestern.

Kino Lilly Jr. is shooting 36.0% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, while averaging 14.8 points and 1.5 steals. Paxson Wojcik is shooting 41.9% and averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games for Brown.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 67.0 points, 36.4 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 8.6 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.6 points per game.

Bears: 7-3, averaging 63.8 points, 34.9 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.