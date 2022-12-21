Northern Iowa takes on Saint Bonaventure following Born’s 27-point game

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (6-6) at Northern Iowa Panthers (4-7, 1-1 MVC) Cedar Falls, Iowa; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (6-6) at Northern Iowa Panthers (4-7, 1-1 MVC)

Cedar Falls, Iowa; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Iowa hosts the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies after Bowen Born scored 27 points in Northern Iowa’s 83-66 win against the Towson Tigers.

The Panthers are 3-3 on their home court. Northern Iowa scores 70.9 points and has outscored opponents by 4.3 points per game.

The Bonnies have gone 0-3 away from home. Saint Bonaventure is fifth in the A-10 giving up 66.8 points while holding opponents to 42.9% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Born is averaging 19.7 points and 3.4 assists for the Panthers. Tytan Anderson is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games for Northern Iowa.

Daryl Banks III is scoring 16.1 points per game with 3.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Bonnies. Kyrell Luc is averaging 14.2 points, 4.5 assists and two steals over the past 10 games for Saint Bonaventure.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 3-7, averaging 67.5 points, 29.1 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 6.1 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points per game.

Bonnies: 5-5, averaging 66.9 points, 30.9 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.