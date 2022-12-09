Northern Colorado visits CSU Northridge after Allen-Eikens’ 20-point game

Northern Colorado Bears (4-5) at CSU Northridge Matadors (2-6) Northridge, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: CSU Northridge hosts…

Northern Colorado Bears (4-5) at CSU Northridge Matadors (2-6)

Northridge, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Northridge hosts the Northern Colorado Bears after De’Sean Allen-Eikens scored 20 points in CSU Northridge’s 65-56 loss to the Fresno State Bulldogs.

The Matadors are 2-0 on their home court. CSU Northridge is fourth in the Big West in team defense, giving up 63.0 points while holding opponents to 38.8% shooting.

The Bears are 1-3 in road games. Northern Colorado averages 13.7 turnovers per game and is 2-2 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Atin Wright averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Matadors, scoring 12.5 points while shooting 28.9% from beyond the arc. Dionte Bostick is shooting 38.1% and averaging 13.3 points for CSU Northridge.

Dalton Knecht is averaging 17.4 points and 7.8 rebounds for the Bears. Daylen Kountz is averaging 17.2 points for Northern Colorado.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

