Northeastern faces Holy Cross following Telfort’s 20-point outing

Holy Cross Crusaders (3-7) at Northeastern Huskies (2-6) Boston; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Northeastern -9; over/under is…

Holy Cross Crusaders (3-7) at Northeastern Huskies (2-6)

Boston; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Northeastern -9; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: Northeastern hosts the Holy Cross Crusaders after Jahmyl Telfort scored 20 points in Northeastern’s 66-46 victory against the Georgia State Panthers.

The Huskies have gone 1-1 at home. Northeastern is 1-3 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Crusaders are 0-2 on the road. Holy Cross is 0-1 in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Telfort is scoring 15.8 points per game with 4.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Huskies. Coleman Stucke is averaging 7.3 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 35.6% for Northeastern.

Gerrale Gates is shooting 51.2% and averaging 17.7 points for the Crusaders. Bo Montgomery is averaging 12.9 points for Holy Cross.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

