North Texas Mean Green take on the Grand Canyon Antelopes

Grand Canyon Antelopes (7-3) vs. North Texas Mean Green (7-2)

Phoenix; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Grand Canyon Antelopes and the North Texas Mean Green square off in Phoenix, Arizona.

The Mean Green are 7-2 in non-conference play. North Texas averages 60.7 points while outscoring opponents by 8.9 points per game.

The Antelopes are 7-3 in non-conference play. Grand Canyon has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tylor Perry is scoring 17.0 points per game and averaging 2.0 rebounds for the Mean Green. Kai Huntsberry is averaging 12.1 points and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 37.6% for North Texas.

Jovan Blacksher Jr. is averaging 12.7 points and 1.6 steals for the Antelopes. Rayshon Harrison is averaging 12.0 points for Grand Canyon.

