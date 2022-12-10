North Texas faces Grand Canyon

Grand Canyon Antelopes (7-3) vs. North Texas Mean Green (7-2) Phoenix; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: North Texas…

Grand Canyon Antelopes (7-3) vs. North Texas Mean Green (7-2)

Phoenix; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: North Texas -3.5; over/under is 112

BOTTOM LINE: The Grand Canyon Antelopes and the North Texas Mean Green square off in Phoenix, Arizona.

The Mean Green are 7-2 in non-conference play. North Texas is seventh in C-USA shooting 33.8% from downtown, led by Tylor Perry shooting 46.8% from 3-point range.

The Antelopes have a 7-3 record in non-conference games. Grand Canyon averages 72.1 points while outscoring opponents by 13.6 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Perry is scoring 17.0 points per game and averaging 2.0 rebounds for the Mean Green. Kai Huntsberry is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers for North Texas.

Jovan Blacksher Jr. is averaging 12.7 points and 1.6 steals for the Antelopes. Rayshon Harrison is averaging 12.0 points for Grand Canyon.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.