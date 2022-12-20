North Carolina Tar Heels and the Michigan Wolverines meet in Charlotte, North Carolina

Michigan Wolverines (7-3, 1-0 Big Ten) vs. North Carolina Tar Heels (8-4, 1-1 ACC) Charlotte, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m.…

Charlotte, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The North Carolina Tar Heels face the Michigan Wolverines at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The Tar Heels have a 7-3 record in non-conference play. North Carolina has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

The Wolverines are 6-3 in non-conference play. Michigan ranks sixth in the Big Ten shooting 35.7% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Armando Bacot is averaging 17.5 points and 11.6 rebounds for the Tar Heels. Caleb Love is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for North Carolina.

Jett Howard is shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolverines, while averaging 15.5 points. Hunter Dickinson is averaging 19.1 points, 8.4 rebounds and two blocks for Michigan.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

