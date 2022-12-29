North Alabama visits Jacksonville State following King’s 30-point game

North Alabama Lions (8-5) at Jacksonville State Gamecocks (7-6) Jacksonville, Alabama; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville State hosts…

North Alabama Lions (8-5) at Jacksonville State Gamecocks (7-6)

Jacksonville, Alabama; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville State hosts the North Alabama Lions after Demaree King scored 30 points in Jacksonville State’s 78-73 win over the Georgia Southwestern Hurricanes.

The Gamecocks are 5-0 on their home court. Jacksonville State is seventh in the ASUN scoring 74.5 points while shooting 45.2% from the field.

The Lions are 3-5 in road games. North Alabama is 3-4 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Gamecocks and Lions meet Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: King averages 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Gamecocks, scoring 16.0 points while shooting 46.6% from beyond the arc. Skyelar Potter is averaging 15.1 points over the past 10 games for Jacksonville State.

Daniel Ortiz is shooting 45.7% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, while averaging 13.2 points. KJ Johnson is averaging 10.8 points and 3.2 assists over the past 10 games for North Alabama.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gamecocks: 6-4, averaging 73.6 points, 31.7 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points per game.

Lions: 5-5, averaging 70.4 points, 31.9 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.