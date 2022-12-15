North Alabama hosts Simpson and Colorado

North Alabama Lions (6-4) at Colorado Buffaloes (5-5, 0-2 Pac-12) Boulder, Colorado; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Colorado…

North Alabama Lions (6-4) at Colorado Buffaloes (5-5, 0-2 Pac-12)

Boulder, Colorado; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Colorado -21.5; over/under is 147

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado takes on the North Alabama Lions after KJ Simpson scored 27 points in Colorado’s 93-65 victory against the Colorado State Rams.

The Buffaloes have gone 3-1 at home. Colorado is the Pac-12 leader with 9.9 offensive rebounds per game led by J’Vonne Hadley averaging 3.4.

The Lions are 2-4 on the road. North Alabama is ninth in the ASUN with 32.4 rebounds per game led by Damien Forrest averaging 6.7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Simpson is scoring 17.3 points per game with 5.0 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Buffaloes. Tristan da Silva is averaging 12.3 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 49.0% for Colorado.

Daniel Ortiz averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, scoring 13.7 points while shooting 46.8% from beyond the arc. Forrest is averaging 10.7 points and 6.7 rebounds for North Alabama.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

