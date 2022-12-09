Nolan leads Jacksonville against UNC Wilmington after 20-point game

Jacksonville Dolphins (5-2) at UNC Wilmington Seahawks (7-3) Wilmington, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville takes on…

Jacksonville Dolphins (5-2) at UNC Wilmington Seahawks (7-3)

Wilmington, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville takes on the UNC Wilmington Seahawks after Kevion Nolan scored 20 points in Jacksonville’s 73-62 win over the VCU Rams.

The Seahawks have gone 3-0 in home games. UNC Wilmington averages 68.2 points and has outscored opponents by 6.1 points per game.

The Dolphins have gone 2-2 away from home. Jacksonville is 5-2 in games decided by 10 points or more.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trazarien White is scoring 12.6 points per game and averaging 5.6 rebounds for the Seahawks. Eric Van Der Heijden is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers for UNC Wilmington.

Nolan is averaging 14.3 points and 4.6 assists for the Dolphins. Mike Marsh is averaging 13.2 points for Jacksonville.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.