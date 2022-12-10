No. 8 Alabama takes on No. 1 Houston after Clowney’s 22-point showing

Alabama Crimson Tide (7-1) at Houston Cougars (9-0) Houston; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Houston -8; over/under is…

Alabama Crimson Tide (7-1) at Houston Cougars (9-0)

Houston; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Houston -8; over/under is 137

BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Alabama takes on the No. 1 Houston Cougars after Noah Clowney scored 22 points in Alabama’s 78-65 win against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits.

The Cougars are 6-0 in home games. Houston is fourth in the AAC shooting 34.0% from deep, led by Ryan Elvin shooting 50.0% from 3-point range.

The Crimson Tide are 1-0 in road games. Alabama is 6-1 in games decided by 10 or more points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Sasser averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, scoring 16.9 points while shooting 31.3% from beyond the arc. Tramon Mark is shooting 41.8% and averaging 10.1 points for Houston.

Brandon Miller is averaging 19.1 points and 8.9 rebounds for the Crimson Tide. Mark Sears is averaging 14.9 points for Alabama.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

