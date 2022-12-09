No. 5 UConn Huskies play the Long Island Sharks on 10-game win streak

Long Island Sharks (1-7) at UConn Huskies (10-0) Storrs, Connecticut; Saturday, 12:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 UConn seeks…

Long Island Sharks (1-7) at UConn Huskies (10-0)

Storrs, Connecticut; Saturday, 12:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 UConn seeks to prolong its 10-game win streak with a victory against LIU.

The Huskies have gone 6-0 at home. UConn is 10-0 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Sharks are 0-3 in road games. LIU ranks third in the NEC shooting 34.7% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adama Sanogo is shooting 61.5% and averaging 18.5 points for the Huskies. Jordan Hawkins is averaging 13.5 points for UConn.

Marko Maletic averages 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Sharks, scoring 14.9 points while shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc. Jacob Johnson is averaging 10.9 points and six rebounds for LIU.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

