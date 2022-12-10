No. 5 UConn faces LIU, aims for 11th straight win

Long Island Sharks (1-7) at UConn Huskies (10-0) Storrs, Connecticut; Saturday, 12:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UConn -39; over/under…

Long Island Sharks (1-7) at UConn Huskies (10-0)

Storrs, Connecticut; Saturday, 12:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UConn -39; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 UConn seeks to keep its 10-game win streak intact when the Huskies take on LIU.

The Huskies have gone 6-0 in home games. UConn averages 12.6 turnovers per game and is 7- when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Sharks are 0-3 on the road. LIU is 1-7 in games decided by at least 10 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adama Sanogo is shooting 61.5% and averaging 18.5 points for the Huskies. Jordan Hawkins is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers for UConn.

Marko Maletic is averaging 14.9 points for the Sharks. Jacob Johnson is averaging 10.9 points for LIU.

