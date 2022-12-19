No. 25 Miami hosts No. 2 Virginia after Wong’s 22-point showing

Virginia Cavaliers (8-1, 1-0 ACC) at Miami Hurricanes (11-1, 2-0 ACC) Coral Gables, Florida; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Virginia Cavaliers (8-1, 1-0 ACC) at Miami Hurricanes (11-1, 2-0 ACC)

Coral Gables, Florida; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 25 Miami hosts the No. 2 Virginia Cavaliers after Isaiah Wong scored 22 points in Miami’s 91-76 win against the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash.

The Hurricanes have gone 8-0 in home games. Miami is the top team in the ACC averaging 36.7 points in the paint. Norchad Omier leads the Hurricanes scoring 9.8.

The Cavaliers are 1-0 in conference games. Virginia has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Hurricanes and Cavaliers meet Tuesday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wong is averaging 16.7 points, 4.4 assists and 1.9 steals for the Hurricanes. Jordan Miller is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games for Miami.

Jayden Gardner is averaging 11.8 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Cavaliers. Kihei Clark is averaging 11.3 points for Virginia.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

