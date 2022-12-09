No. 24 TCU Horned Frogs face the SMU Mustangs

SMU Mustangs (3-6) vs. TCU Horned Frogs (7-1) Fort Worth, Texas; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The No. 24…

SMU Mustangs (3-6) vs. TCU Horned Frogs (7-1)

Fort Worth, Texas; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 24 TCU Horned Frogs square off against the SMU Mustangs at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.

The Horned Frogs have a 7-1 record against non-conference oppponents. TCU is fifth in the Big 12 at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 61.1 points while holding opponents to 38.5% shooting.

The Mustangs have a 3-6 record against non-conference oppponents. SMU is 1-2 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 12.2 turnovers per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Miles is shooting 49.2% and averaging 18.2 points for the Horned Frogs. Charles O’Bannon Jr. is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers for TCU.

Zach Nutall averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Mustangs, scoring 12.6 points while shooting 32.7% from beyond the arc. Zhruic Phelps is averaging 19.6 points and 1.8 steals for SMU.

