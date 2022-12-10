No. 24 TCU Horned Frogs and the SMU Mustangs play in Fort Worth, Texas

SMU Mustangs (3-6) vs. TCU Horned Frogs (7-1) Fort Worth, Texas; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: TCU -12;…

SMU Mustangs (3-6) vs. TCU Horned Frogs (7-1)

Fort Worth, Texas; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: TCU -12; over/under is 135

BOTTOM LINE: The SMU Mustangs and the No. 24 TCU Horned Frogs play at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.

The Horned Frogs have a 7-1 record in non-conference play. TCU scores 74.9 points while outscoring opponents by 13.8 points per game.

The Mustangs have a 3-6 record in non-conference games. SMU gives up 68.7 points to opponents while being outscored by 2.8 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Miles is scoring 18.2 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Horned Frogs. Charles O’Bannon Jr. is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers for TCU.

Zhruic Phelps is scoring 19.6 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Mustangs. Zach Nutall is averaging 12.6 points and 2.7 rebounds for SMU.

