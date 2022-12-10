No. 24 TCU Horned Frogs and the SMU Mustangs play in Fort Worth, Texas

SMU Mustangs (3-6) vs. TCU Horned Frogs (7-1)
Fort Worth, Texas; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: TCU -12; over/under is 135
BOTTOM LINE: The SMU Mustangs and the No. 24 TCU Horned Frogs play at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.
The Horned Frogs have a 7-1 record in non-conference play. TCU scores 74.9 points while outscoring opponents by 13.8 points per game.
The Mustangs have a 3-6 record in non-conference games. SMU gives up 68.7 points to opponents while being outscored by 2.8 points per game.
TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Miles is scoring 18.2 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Horned Frogs. Charles O’Bannon Jr. is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers for TCU.
Zhruic Phelps is scoring 19.6 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Mustangs. Zach Nutall is averaging 12.6 points and 2.7 rebounds for SMU.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.