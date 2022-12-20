No. 22 Miami hosts No. 6 Virginia following Wong’s 22-point game

Virginia Cavaliers (8-1, 1-0 ACC) at Miami Hurricanes (11-1, 2-0 ACC) Coral Gables, Florida; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Virginia Cavaliers (8-1, 1-0 ACC) at Miami Hurricanes (11-1, 2-0 ACC)

Coral Gables, Florida; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Miami -2.5; over/under is 133

BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 Miami hosts the No. 6 Virginia Cavaliers after Isaiah Wong scored 22 points in Miami’s 91-76 win against the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash.

The Hurricanes have gone 8-0 at home. Miami is first in the ACC with 15.9 assists per game led by Wong averaging 4.4.

The Cavaliers are 1-0 in ACC play. Virginia ranks second in the ACC allowing 59.1 points while holding opponents to 40.4% shooting.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wong is averaging 16.7 points, 4.4 assists and 1.9 steals for the Hurricanes. Jordan Miller is averaging 15.1 points and 6.1 rebounds while shooting 54.2% over the last 10 games for Miami.

Jayden Gardner is averaging 11.8 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Cavaliers. Kihei Clark is averaging 11.3 points for Virginia.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

