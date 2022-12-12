No. 21 Creighton faces Arizona State

Arizona State Sun Devils (9-1, 2-0 Pac-12) vs. Creighton Bluejays (6-4) Las Vegas; Monday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The…

Arizona State Sun Devils (9-1, 2-0 Pac-12) vs. Creighton Bluejays (6-4)

Las Vegas; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona State Sun Devils and the No. 21 Creighton Bluejays square off in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Bluejays have a 6-4 record in non-conference play. Creighton ranks eighth in the Big East with 8.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Ryan Kalkbrenner averaging 3.0.

The Sun Devils have a 7-1 record in non-conference games. Arizona State ranks third in the Pac-12 with 35.2 rebounds per game led by Warren Washington averaging 7.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Baylor Scheierman averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bluejays, scoring 12.0 points while shooting 36.6% from beyond the arc. Kalkbrenner is shooting 76.3% and averaging 15.9 points for Creighton.

DJ Horne is averaging 12.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Sun Devils. Frankie Collins is averaging 12.4 points for Arizona State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.