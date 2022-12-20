No. 20 TCU Horned Frogs play the Utah Utes, aim for 8th straight victory

TCU Horned Frogs (9-1) at Utah Utes (9-3, 2-0 Pac-12) Salt Lake City; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No.…

TCU Horned Frogs (9-1) at Utah Utes (9-3, 2-0 Pac-12)

Salt Lake City; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 20 TCU will attempt to keep its seven-game win streak intact when the Horned Frogs take on Utah.

The Utes are 7-1 on their home court. Utah is fourth in the Pac-12 scoring 75.2 points while shooting 46.2% from the field.

The Horned Frogs play their first true road game after going 9-1 to start the season. TCU has a 7-0 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gabe Madsen averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Utes, scoring 13.0 points while shooting 41.3% from beyond the arc. Branden Carlson is shooting 54.1% and averaging 15.4 points over the past 10 games for Utah.

Mike Miles is shooting 50.6% and averaging 17.7 points for the Horned Frogs. Micah Peavy is averaging 10.0 points for TCU.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

