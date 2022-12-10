No. 20 Iowa State takes home win streak into matchup with McNeese

McNeese Cowboys (3-6) at Iowa State Cyclones (7-2) Ames, Iowa; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 20 Iowa State…

McNeese Cowboys (3-6) at Iowa State Cyclones (7-2)

Ames, Iowa; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 20 Iowa State hosts McNeese looking to extend its six-game home winning streak.

The Cyclones are 5-0 on their home court. Iowa State averages 70.0 points while outscoring opponents by 11.2 points per game.

The Cowboys are 1-4 on the road. McNeese is sixth in the Southland shooting 32.9% from downtown. Roberts Berze leads the Cowboys shooting 45.5% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caleb Grill averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Cyclones, scoring 9.6 points while shooting 31.4% from beyond the arc. Jaren Holmes is shooting 36.9% and averaging 13.9 points for Iowa State.

Christian Shumate is scoring 11.4 points per game and averaging 10.1 rebounds for the Cowboys. Trae English is averaging 11.2 points for McNeese.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.