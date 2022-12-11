No. 20 Iowa State takes home win streak into matchup with McNeese

McNeese Cowboys (3-6) at Iowa State Cyclones (7-2) Ames, Iowa; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Iowa State -27;…

McNeese Cowboys (3-6) at Iowa State Cyclones (7-2)

Ames, Iowa; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Iowa State -27; over/under is 130.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 20 Iowa State will try to keep its six-game home win streak alive when the Cyclones face McNeese.

The Cyclones are 5-0 on their home court. Iowa State is 7-2 against opponents over .500.

The Cowboys are 1-4 on the road. McNeese is 1-5 in games decided by 10 or more points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caleb Grill is shooting 31.4% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Cyclones, while averaging 9.6 points and 1.7 steals. Jaren Holmes is shooting 36.9% and averaging 13.9 points for Iowa State.

Zach Scott averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Cowboys, scoring 8.6 points while shooting 29.3% from beyond the arc. Christian Shumate is averaging 11.4 points and 10.1 rebounds for McNeese.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.