No. 20 Auburn hosts Florida following Castleton’s 22-point game

Florida Gators (7-5) at Auburn Tigers (10-2) Auburn, Alabama; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Auburn -5.5; over/under is…

Florida Gators (7-5) at Auburn Tigers (10-2)

Auburn, Alabama; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Auburn -5.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Florida faces the No. 20 Auburn Tigers after Colin Castleton scored 22 points in Florida’s 62-53 loss to the Oklahoma Sooners.

The Tigers have gone 7-0 in home games. Auburn ranks fourth in the SEC in team defense, allowing 62.1 points while holding opponents to 38.8% shooting.

The Gators are 1-0 on the road. Florida ranks fourth in the SEC scoring 35.7 points per game in the paint led by Castleton averaging 10.0.

The Tigers and Gators meet Wednesday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wendell Green Jr. is scoring 12.6 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Tigers. Jaylin Williams is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Auburn.

Kyle Lofton is averaging 8.4 points and 3.7 assists for the Gators. Castleton is averaging 15.8 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.5 blocks over the past 10 games for Florida.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 8-2, averaging 74.7 points, 35.1 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 8.0 steals and 6.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points per game.

Gators: 5-5, averaging 74.9 points, 33.4 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.4 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.