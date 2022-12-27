No. 2 UConn takes on Villanova, aims for 10th straight home win

Villanova Wildcats (7-5, 1-0 Big East) at UConn Huskies (13-0, 2-0 Big East) Hartford, Connecticut; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Villanova Wildcats (7-5, 1-0 Big East) at UConn Huskies (13-0, 2-0 Big East)

Hartford, Connecticut; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UConn -14.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 UConn will try to keep its nine-game home win streak alive when the Huskies face Villanova.

The Huskies have gone 8-0 in home games. UConn has a 13-0 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Wildcats are 1-0 against Big East opponents. Villanova is ninth in the Big East with 12.1 assists per game led by Caleb Daniels averaging 3.5.

The Huskies and Wildcats match up Wednesday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adama Sanogo is averaging 18.6 points and 7.2 rebounds for the Huskies. Jordan Hawkins is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UConn.

Daniels averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 15.7 points while shooting 34.3% from beyond the arc. Eric Dixon is shooting 49.3% and averaging 16.1 points over the last 10 games for Villanova.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 10-0, averaging 83.2 points, 36.1 rebounds, 20.1 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.7 points per game.

Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 71.4 points, 29.7 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.9 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.