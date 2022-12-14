No. 19 Auburn faces Georgia State, looks for 8th straight home win

Georgia State Panthers (5-4) at Auburn Tigers (8-1) Auburn, Alabama; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Auburn -20.5; over/under…

Georgia State Panthers (5-4) at Auburn Tigers (8-1)

Auburn, Alabama; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Auburn -20.5; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 19 Auburn hosts Georgia State looking to continue its seven-game home winning streak.

The Tigers have gone 6-0 in home games. Auburn is 6-1 against opponents with a winning record.

The Panthers have gone 0-1 away from home. Georgia State is 1-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wendell Green Jr. is shooting 31.6% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 13.4 points and 3.9 assists. K.D. Johnson is shooting 38.5% and averaging 10.9 points for Auburn.

Evan Johnson is shooting 30.8% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 9.2 points and 3.3 assists. Dwon Odom is averaging 16.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists for Georgia State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.