No. 16 UCLA takes on No. 20 Maryland after Clark’s 24-point performance

UCLA Bruins (8-2, 2-0 Pac-12) at Maryland Terrapins (8-2, 1-1 Big Ten)

College Park, Maryland; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Maryland -1; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 16 UCLA faces the No. 20 Maryland Terrapins after Jaylen Clark scored 24 points in UCLA’s 87-64 victory against the Denver Pioneers.

The Terrapins are 5-0 on their home court. Maryland scores 75.8 points and has outscored opponents by 15.0 points per game.

The Bruins have gone 1-0 away from home.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jahmir Young is scoring 15.6 points per game with 4.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Terrapins. Donta Scott is averaging 14.1 points and 6.6 rebounds while shooting 45.0% for Maryland.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

