No. 16 Kentucky takes home win streak into matchup with Yale

Yale Bulldogs (8-2) at Kentucky Wildcats (6-2)

Lexington, Kentucky; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 16 Kentucky will try to keep its five-game home win streak intact when the Wildcats play Yale.

The Wildcats have gone 5-0 in home games. Kentucky ranks third in the SEC in rebounding averaging 40.3 rebounds. Oscar Tshiebwe leads the Wildcats with 13.5 boards.

The Bulldogs have gone 2-2 away from home. Yale ranks fifth in the Ivy League shooting 34.5% from deep. Devon Arlington paces the Bulldogs shooting 50% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Antonio Reeves averages 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 14.4 points while shooting 49.1% from beyond the arc. Jacob Toppin is shooting 42.6% and averaging 12.9 points for Kentucky.

Matt Knowling is averaging 16.2 points for the Bulldogs. John Poulakidas is averaging 10.8 points for Yale.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

