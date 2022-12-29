No. 15 Wisconsin Badgers play the Western Michigan Broncos on 4-game win streak

Western Michigan Broncos (4-8) at Wisconsin Badgers (9-2, 2-0 Big Ten) Madison, Wisconsin; Friday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No.…

Western Michigan Broncos (4-8) at Wisconsin Badgers (9-2, 2-0 Big Ten)

Madison, Wisconsin; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 Wisconsin is looking to build upon its four-game win streak with a victory over Western Michigan.

The Badgers have gone 4-1 in home games. Wisconsin averages 68.3 points and has outscored opponents by 7.5 points per game.

The Broncos have gone 1-5 away from home. Western Michigan is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Wahl is shooting 42.2% and averaging 14.5 points for the Badgers. Connor Essegian is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Wisconsin.

Lamar Norman Jr. is averaging 18.3 points for the Broncos. Seth Hubbard is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Western Michigan.

LAST 10 GAMES: Badgers: 8-2, averaging 66.6 points, 31.2 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 8.0 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.0 points per game.

Broncos: 3-7, averaging 66.4 points, 35.3 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 4.4 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

