No. 14 Miami hosts Vermont following Wong’s 24-point showing

Vermont Catamounts (6-8) at Miami Hurricanes (12-1, 3-0 ACC)

Coral Gables, Florida; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 Miami faces the Vermont Catamounts after Isaiah Wong scored 24 points in Miami’s 66-64 victory over the Virginia Cavaliers.

The Hurricanes are 9-0 on their home court. Miami ranks ninth in the ACC shooting 33.8% from deep, led by Christian Watson shooting 50.0% from 3-point range.

The Catamounts are 3-4 on the road. Vermont is 1-2 in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wong is scoring 17.2 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Hurricanes. Nijel Pack is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Miami.

Robin Duncan is averaging 6.8 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Catamounts. Aaron Deloney is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games for Vermont.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 9-1, averaging 78.1 points, 31.4 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.

Catamounts: 5-5, averaging 67.6 points, 30.1 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.7 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

